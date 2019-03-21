100 years ago: 1919

The greatest part of the ice above the South Bridge went out during the night and the river is steadily rising. A crew was out bright and early this morning to clean up the remaining mud on Main Street and cast it away.

50 years ago: 1969

The YWCA is sponsoring an early spring trip which will take art lovers to Rockland’s famous Farnsworth Museum. The group will leave the Pine Street residence at 9 a.m. on April 12 and Mrs. Robert Berkelman will serve as the tour leader.

25 years ago: 1994

Sen. William S. Cohen visited the Androscoggin Head Start and Child Care Program in Lewiston recently, where he participated in a parents meeting facilitated by Dorothy Crowley Noel. Nutrition and Your Preschooler was the topic of discussion. Cohen was seen talking with Lisa Morrow and Brianna Leclair while visiting during lunch at Coburn School. Head Start children receive a third of their daily nutritional requirements through meals that are prepared on site.

