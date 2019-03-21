AUGUSTA — Maine will receive $2.3 million in federal funds to support an expansion of medication-assisted treatment programs for opioid use disorder, which continues to claim lives from overdoses at the rate of one a day in the state.

Medication-assisted treatment, which combines the use of drugs that suppress withdrawal symptoms with intensive counseling and other social supports, is considered the most effective way of addressing opioid use disorder.

Gordon Smith, the state’s Director of Opioid Response, told the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee on Thursday that the federal funding could be directed to a number of programs.

“We welcome this announcement of additional federal funding and will work with Gov. Mills’ Prevention and Recovery Cabinet and the Legislature to determine which of our many initiatives it best supports,” Smith said. “This grant will go a long way in bolstering the critical work of preventing and treating opioid use disorder and saving Mainers’ lives from addiction.”

The federal award represents Maine’s share of $487 million the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it would release nationally through the State Opioid Response grant program. The awards to U.S. states and territories are part of an effort by the administration of President Trump and HHS’s Five-Point Opioid Strategy.

Together with $933 million in second-year, continuation awards to be provided under the program later this year, the total amount of opioid response grants to states and territories this year will exceed $1.4 billion.

The State Opioid Response grants are administered by HHS’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and aim to address the opioid crisis by increasing medication-assisted treatment with three Food and Drug Administration-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

The grant award comes a week after Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced that the Maine Department of Health and Human Services would increase reimbursement rates for health care providers who are treating patients with opioid use disorder who are covered by MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program for low-income residents.

Lambrew said the increases are aimed at creating greater participation among health care providers in the state’s Opioid Health Home program, which critics said was stifled by bureaucracy after its creation in 2017.

“Providers will now be reimbursed based on each tier, ranging from services for patients just beginning treatment to those who are stabilized,” Lambrew’s office said in a statement. “This enables provider organizations to better meet the needs of their patients, and translates to a four-fold increase in reimbursement for services delivered to the highest-needs members in the early, critical stages of treatment.”

Lambrew said the hope is that the changes will make it easier for Mainers to obtain treatment services across the spectrum from prevention through recovery.

Smith said improvements to the Opioid Health Homes program will give providers more flexibility in responding to an individual’s needs for treatment and recovery. “Increased accessibility to treatment is critical to successfully responding to the opioid crisis,” he said in a prepared statement.

Opioid Health Homes offers a team-based approach, with services that include office visits, counseling, medication, comprehensive care management and coordination, promoting healthy behaviors and activities, ensuring safe transitions between care settings, and making referrals to community and social support services, DHHS said.

There are 22 Opioid Health Homes organizations statewide, providing services at 48 locations, and DHHS said provider participation has dramatically increased in recent months. Since 2017, the homes have served nearly 1,000 MaineCare members and over 300 people who have no insurance.

In her proposed two-year budget for 2020-21, Gov. Janet Mills included an additional $5.5 million in funding to combat the opioid crisis – $2 million for fiscal year 2020 and $3.5 million for 2021. The funds will be used for existing treatment programs as well as toward increasing the weekly reimbursement rate for methadone and repealing the two-year time limit for Suboxone under MaineCare.

After Smith’s appearance Thursday before the Health and Human Services Committee, lawmakers voted to support Mill’s funding request, which includes money to support prevention programs targeting youths. The funding must also be approved by the Legislature’s budget writing committee, which is presently reviewing Mill’s $8 billion budget.

Although the number of opioid overdose deaths appears to be on the decline for the first time in six years, there were still 282 fatalities caused by all drugs from January through September of 2018.

Drug overdose deaths have been rising steadily in the U.S. for several years, but prior to last year, the increase had been more acute in Maine than in most other states.

Between 2013 and 2014, when the crisis first took hold, overdose deaths rose 16 percent – from 179 to 208 – the third-highest increase in any state. The following year, 272 Mainers died from overdoses, again putting the state near the top for increases, behind only New Hampshire, North Dakota and Massachusetts.

From 2015 to 2016, Maine saw another major increase – 35 percent – bringing the total to 378 deaths. That ranked Maine sixth among all states for annual percent increase and well above the nationwide increase of 21 percent.

And in 2017, there were a record 418 overdose deaths, an increase of 20 percent over the prior year, seventh among states and double the 10 percent increase nationwide.

Dr. Elinore F. McCance-Katz, assistant secretary for mental health and substance use at the federal Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement Thursday that strategies that offer a broad array of services “constitute the gold standard of treatment for opioid use disorders.” McCance-Katz said effective strategies include psychosocial supports, community recovery services and medication-assisted treatment.

The federal substance-abuse administration also operates a 24/7 national helpline that people can call to find treatment referral resources for mental health or substance use disorders: 800-662-HELP (4357).

People can visit https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov/ to locate those resources, as well.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: