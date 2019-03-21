OXFORD — Dr. William Medd will receive a “Legacy” Award from the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce at its Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on March 30.

Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Williams said that Dr. Medd, who is retiring at the end of March, was the genesis for the creation of the new legacy reward.

“Legacy is what somebody leaves behind, and how it affects people … one of the things I was thinking about [when deciding] what kind of award we would give Bill Medd, the word is, to me, a word that’s appropriate for what Bill has done for this community.”

Medd has been in practice in Norway for more than 45 years and, according to Williams, has been instrumental in the growth of Western Maine Health and Stephen’s Memorial Hospital, serving thousands of patients, and bringing accessible healthcare to the rural areas of western Maine.

Medd has also contributed to the community in the Oxford Hills Area, spearheading efforts to raise college scholarship funds, recruiting medical personnel, and served as President and Chair of the Board for the Medical Mutual Insurance Company which insures the medical profession.

“There’s the passion associated with his love for this area … when he and Marge [his wife] were looking to settle somewhere, to find a medical position, they could have had a choice. They went to Vermont, and Connecticut, then they happened to come here,” said Williams.

And according to Williams, Medd fell in love with the community.

“They fell in love with the place. He has been instrumental in so many things associated with the community as a whole over the years; volunteerism, significant donations, development of scholarship funds, strong fundraising for athletic boosters and colleges scholarships … those of the kinds of things you measure over a life.”

< Previous

Next >