NORWAY — The Board of Selectmen on Thursday tabled a vote on whether to allow a guardrail to be added to the Horne Street Bridge over Penneseewassee Stream.

The Maine Department of Transportation will install 25 feet of guardrail to protect motorists from the bridge’s end posts, according to a letter from Ravi Sharma, transportation operations manager for the MDOT.

Sharma said the town would be responsible for installing additional guardrail to protect motorists from other hazards on the road leading up to the state bridge, which is on a town-operated road.

The total cost of the project would be $13,969. The state would pay $10,003 of that cost, and the town would pay $3,966, which Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said is already in a reserve fund.

Before approving the terms and conditions of the agreement to place the guardrails, selectmen asked Lajoie to determine whether the guardrail installations were a requirement, or a request from the state. The issue will be back on the agenda for the next board meeting April 4.

In other business, bids for road construction for the 2020 fiscal year have begun.

“We’re the first town in Maine, I think, to get our road bid out,” Lajoie said. The town has received five bids, and the current lowest bid came in at $289,000, below the $300,000 proposed in the upcoming budget. Selectmen still have to approve the spending, and voters still have to vote on the expenditure at town meeting in June.

