BRADFORD, Vt. – Cheryl A. Virgin, 67, of Goose Green Road, died Saturday March 16, 2019, at the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

She was born June 27, 1951, in Rumford, Maine, the daughter of Ralph Virgin Sr. and Ruth White. After graduating from Dirigo High School in Dixfield, she worked at Unum Insurance in Portland and Irving Forest Products in Dixfield. She last worked for Greenwood Mill in Lyndonville, Vt.

Ms. Virgin enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing; and the companionship of her dogs.

Survivors include her companion, Jane Carrier of Bradford, Vt., four brothers, Ralph Virgin Jr. and his wife Judy of Carthage, Maine, Bruce Virgin and his companion Sandy of Saco, Brian Virgin and his wife Gail of Dummer, N.H., and Dwayne Virgin of Carthage, one sister, Cindy Stanley of Dixfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Hale Funeral Home, 187 Upper Plain, Bradford, Vt. is in charge of arrangements.

filed under: