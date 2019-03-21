LEWISTON – Daniel R. Fillion, born March 7, 1965, died March 16, 2019. His hobby was playing guitar with his family members in the band he called The Lions Den. Dan wrote his own songs and music and was the lead singer in the band.

He had two daughters, Alyssa and Tashiena; one granddaughter, Linsey; sister Phyllis, brother Michael; uncle Larry; niece Robin and fiance David, nephew Shawn; great niece Jesse; godmother Jeannine Polly and godfather Raymond Bouthot.

There will be a service at Grace Communty Church, 1498 Turner St., Auburn, at 12 p.m., Sunday, March 24.He had a plaque he liked that says Friends Are Our Chosen Family. Also, Pastor Dave is part of the family.

filed under: