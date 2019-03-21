RUMFORD – Mrs. Juainita M. Putnam, 90, peacefully departed this world for Heaven on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Rumford Community Home

Born in Limestone on Feb. 16, 1929, she was a daughter of Lawrence and Christina (Pelletier) Tardy. She attended Dixfield schools and attended Culinary Art School at Southern Maine Technical College. Once finishing college she worked for UNUM in Portland. She also worked as a CNA for many years at the Rumford Community Hospital and the Dixfield Nursing Home.

Survivors include three sons, Murray and his wife Cindy of Dixfield, Merwyn, Jr. and his companion Marcia Downs of Peru, and Wayne and his wife Gail of Peru; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held in the spring at the Newman Cemetery in Carthage. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, ME.

