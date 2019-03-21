GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Nancy J.H. Jackson, 81, of Goffstown, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, at Concord Hospice House.She was born March 19, 1937, in Fall River, Mass. to Ruth E. and Richard A. Hartley. She was the oldest child of three.She was married to the late John A. Jackson, Sr. on Feb 23, 1957. Nancy and her late husband were extremely active in Masonic and Eastern Star organizations. She will long be remembered for her extraordinary crafting skills, and be missed as a “sister” and “mom” in the Maine and New Hampshire Masonic family. She is survived by three children, John A. Jackson Jr., Richard A. Jackson and Stephen J. Jackson; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jane E.J. Reed.Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 South Mast St., Goffstown. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. For more information or to sign an online guestbook go to www.frenchandrising.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Shriners Children’s Hospital

