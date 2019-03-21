Charges
Lewiston
- Joshua Uwimana, 24, of 35 Wood St., on a warrant, 9:33 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Edward Alexander, 53, of 48 Stanley St., on a charge of obstructing government administration, 12:32 a.m. Thursday at that address.
- Mouamed Mouamed, 21, of 287 Bates St., on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Super 8 Motel.
- Aliyow Maslah, 22, of 83 Maple St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Super 8 Motel.
- Lewis Smith, 25, of 11 Bailey St., Bath, on a charge of unlawful drug possession, 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Bates and College streets.
Auburn
- Christine Adler, 41, of 92 Main St., Sumner, on a warrant charging endangering the life of a child, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the police station.
- Robert Anthony, 37, of 318 Court St., on a charge of habitual driving with a suspended license, 10:18 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Derek Hanson, 26, of 250 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 8 p.m. Wednesday at 53 Main St.
- Chelsea Vattes, 26, of 27 Marston St., Lewiston, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of habitual driving with a suspended license, 3:59 p.m. Wednesday at Scribner Circle, Lewiston.
- John Politano, 36, of 760 Norway Road, Harrison, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a charge of violating a protection order, 9:26 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Joshua Kane, 26, of Harpswell, and Lisa Jenkins, 50, of Oxford, collided at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday at Spring and Hampshire streets. Damage Kane’s 2006 Dodge and the 2012 Dodge, driven by Jenkins and owned by Sandra M. Moore, of Mechanic Falls, was listed as functional.
