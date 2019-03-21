Members of the Lewiston High School Center Stage Ensemble rehearse Thursday for the Maine Drama Festival at Community Little Theatre in Auburn. The LHS drama club qualified for the one-act play state final by winning the Class A Regional One Act Play competition March 8, director and club adviser Aaron Louque said. The Class A State Festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Camden Hills Regional High School. Rehearsing their one-act performance of “Tracks” are, from left: Mackenzie Richard, Christa Wilcox, Robert Shepard, Zachary Morin and Abigail Medina. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
Center Stage Ensemble cast and crew for “Tracks.” (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
Members of the Lewiston High School Center Stage Ensemble listen to director and drama club adviser Aaron Louque during a rehearsal break for the Maine Drama Festival at Community Little Theatre in Auburn on Thursday.The LHS drama club qualified for the one-act play state final by winning the Class A Regional One Act Play competition March 8, Louque said. The Class A State Festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Camden Hills Regional High School. On stage following their one-act performance of “Tracks” are, from left: Abigail Medina, Mackenzie Richard, Amy Cote, Christa Wilcox, Mina Tucker, Zachary Morin, Owen Ehrhardt, Olivia Deschenes and Robert Shepard. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Encore
-
Sun Spots
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.