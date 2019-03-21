The Maine Association of USA Track and Field is holding track and field rules clinics for anyone interested in officiating track and field or becoming certified or re-certified.

This would apply to anyone interested in officiating the youth level, the high school level, and the college level. All clinics will be conducted by Don Berry, who is a Master Official in the sport and the MEUSATF Officials Certification Chair.

Locally, a clinic will be held on Sunday, April 7 at the Town Council Chambers, Orono Municipal Building, Main Street. Clinic registration will be at 11:30 a.m., with the clinic running from noon-4 p.m.

This clinic is designed to provide both a beginning and advanced levels of instruction. The presentation will cover all aspects of track and field officiating and rules review. There are three primary certification levels: Association Level for new officials, the National Level which requires two years of officiating at the Association Level, and the Master Level which requires written recommendations, at least three years experience at the National Level, and a higher degree of testing.

There is no cost to participants. Testing materials will be available and track rulebooks (high school, NCAA, USATF) will be available for purchase, but are not required. These are part of a series of clinics to be offered in the state this year. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

You can also attend to gain more information for working local meets, even if you don’t intend to become certified. This clinic serves as a rules refresher course for coaches also.

The local contact for this clinic is Mary Cady. For more info email [email protected]ail.com or call 207-745-2540.

