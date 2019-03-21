NORWAY — The belfry of the Universalist Church is expected to resemble its pre-1913 original proportions once the restoration project is completed, said Joan Beal of the Save The Belfry Committee.

The iconic belfry and dome will be removed in May and placed most likely on a platform in the rear of the church building on Main Street where the restoration will be undertaken.

“The actual restoration will make the belfry closer to its original proportions (i.e., prior to the early 1900’s, when the bell was replaced and some of the framing was changed,” Beal said of the project. The church was constructed in 1829 and remolded in 1865, according to information provided by Earl Shuttleworh to the National Register of Historic Places. In 1901 a new bell was donated and in 1913 a rounded bell tower and weather vane replaced the original spire.

Beal said the restoration will be initiated probably during the first week of May when a crane will be brought in to remove the dome and belfry.

According to information provided from Beal, the church was built by Ezra Fluent Beal, an early Norway resident and contractor who was well known in Maine during the early 1800’s. He was a member of the Universalist Church, a civic leader and also served as the second President of Norway Savings Bank. Beal said the church was raised up one story in 1866 in order to construct the Concert Hall on the ground floor. Beal was still alive at that point, she said, and helped plan and direct the construction.

When the church was built, she continued, the hand-hewn king post trusses, mortise and tenon joinery and wrought iron tension connections were considered the height of building technology.

“This high level of craft has protected the roof and the body of the sanctuary from the sagging, slippage and rot that occurs in many similarly aged churches,” she said, adding that Preservation Timber Framing, Inc., the company which will direct the restoration, has said “the roof system contains every element of the best longitudinal framing that we have witnessed.”

Along with the iconic Norway Opera House, the church, at 45 Main Street, is considered one of the major focal points of the Norway Historic District, that was designated in July 1988 and is roughly bounded by Pearl St., Danforth St. and Greenleaf Ave., Pennesseewassee Stream, and Main and Whitman streets

The district was designated historic by the National Park Service largely for its intact architectural of Italianate, Romanesque and Queen Anne design buildings. The church was one of the few buildings that survived a fire in 1894 that destroyed many of the downtown buildings.

In 2010, the church received a grant from the Maine Steeples Project of the Maine Community Foundation to asses the condition of the church’s belfry. The Maine Steeples Fund supports local efforts to restore church steeples of historic, cultural, and community significance to cities and towns in Maine.

The program will match funds raised locally to both assess and restore steeples. The Maine Steeples Fund is a collaborative effort of Maine Preservation, the Maine Community Foundation and a donor-advised fund at the foundation

Save the Belfry welcomes donations and support of all kinds. Financial contributions can be mailed to Save the Belfry, Norway Universalist Church, 479 Main St. Norway, ME 04268. Those who may have questions or wish to be involved in some way, may contact the church office at 743-2828 to leave a message.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: