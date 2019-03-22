AUBURN — Maine-based artists are encouraged to participate in the first ever Auburn Art in the Park Show, to be held on Memorial Day, May 27, in conjunction with a city-wide parade and related festivities. The show will include a juried exhibition with prizes, as well as vendor space and sales.

Registration deadline is Wednesday, May 15. Information about the show may be found by visiting https://www.auburn150.com/artshow.

For more information, contact show organizer Anita Poulin at apgr[email protected]

