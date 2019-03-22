Parks, playgrounds, ball fields, trails, water access – what outdoor recreation resources are your priority? The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands and its partners want to know what influences your time spend in the outdoors, what activities you engage in, and what you see as priorities for the future. To make your voice heard, visit https://mescorpsurvey.com/ and take the Maine SCORP Survey.

The Maine SCORP Survey is a 10-15-minute online survey developed to gain insights informing the development of the next Maine State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (Maine SCORP). Every five years, Maine submits a SCORP plan to the National Park Service to meet planning requirements for the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). Since its inception in 1966, LWCF has injected $43 million into non-federal projects in Maine. This funding, coming from offshore oil and gas leasing fees, has been used for outdoor recreation sites ranging from the Allagash Wilderness Waterway to ball fields and town parks across Maine. Municipalities, public schools, tribal governments, and the State of Maine are all eligible to receive LWCF grants for a wide variety of outdoor recreation acquisition and development projects.

The Maine SCORP plan documents outdoor recreation supply and demand and discusses issues of statewide importance. It identifies priorities for expenditure of LWCF dollars in Maine and serves as a vision for strengthening communities through outdoor recreation investments.

To be as effective as possible, the plan needs your input! You are encouraged to take and share the survey, found at: https://mescorpsurvey.com/. For more information about the SCORP planning process and to view the current plan, visit: www.maine.gov/dacf/scorp. Questions may also be posed to:

Rex Turner, Outdoor Recreation Planner – Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands

207-287-4920, [email protected]

< Previous

Next >