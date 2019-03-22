Maine continued its streak of historically low unemployment in February, reporting a rate of 3.4 percent.

The Maine Department of Labor and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released February workforce estimates Friday. Maine’s rate of 3.4 percent compares with January’s rate of 3.5 percent. Last year, February’s jobless rate was 3.2 percent.

It is the 38th consecutive month the jobless rate in Maine has been below 4 percent, an indication of a tight labor market.

Nationally, February’s unemployment rate of 3.8 percent was down slightly from January’s 4.0 percent and 4.1 percent a year ago.

The New England estimate for February was 3.2 percent, led by New Hampshire and Vermont’s rate of 2.4 percent followed by Massachusetts at 3.0 percent, Rhode Island at 3.9 percent and Connecticut at 3.8 percent.

In Maine, unemployment was lowest in Cumberland County at 2.7 percent and highest in Washington County at 6.3 percent.

< Previous

filed under: