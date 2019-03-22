3/8/2019 1433hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman twp. No injuries were reported.

3/8/2019 1607hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of harassment by email at a residence on Ferguson Lane in Sandy River Plt. The complainant runs a business and felt that they were being threatened by a customer from Troy.

3/8/2019 1705hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a noise complaint on Main Street in Kingfield. One tenant was continuously playing loud music disturbing the complaining tenant. A warning was issued regarding the music.

3/9/2019 0745hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a late report of an assault which was reported to have occurred at a residence on East Madrid Road in Phillips. DHHS is involved because the victim is a juvenile. Detective Ken Charles also assisted with the investigation. As a result of the investigation a warrant for assault was issued for Dylan Czubaruk (23) of Madrid. Mr. Czubaruk was arrested in New Hampshire and will be extradited back to Franklin County.

3/9/2019 0911hrs Deputy Doucette responded to the same noise complaint on Main Street in Kingfield at the same apartment complex that Deputy Morgan responded to the previous day.

3/10/2019 1219hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted security while two parties involved exchanged/ removed property from a residence on the Avon Valley Road in Avon.

3/10/2019 2154hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on West Branch Street in Kingfield, as a result of the stop the driver Brendon Boyes (28) of Wilmington Delaware was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

3/11/2019 1357hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of fraudulent ATM withdrawals on a complainants account who lives on Day Mountain road in Temple.

3/11/2019 1553hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a two car accident on the Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville by the Chesterville store. No injuries were reported. While investigating the accident he was informed that a passenger from one of the involved vehicles walked away from the scene. Further investigated revealed that in one of the vehicles involved, the male passenger had been with the female driver which made him in violation of conditions of bail. The male passenger fled the scene prior to Sgt. Bean’ arrival. Sgt. Bean eventually located the man and as a result of the investigation, Charles Brewster 4th (38) of Livermore Falls was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release Class E and transported to jail.

3/11/2019 2122hrs, Sgt. Bean served child protective papers on a man from Madrid Twp.

3/12/2019 0930hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the Archer Road in Chesterville regarding a report of a theft. It was determined that the complainant was suffers from advanced Dementia and needed assisted living. Family members and the attending physician were all made aware of the complaint.

3/12/2019 0939hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Scovil responded to a residence on Taylor Hill Road in New Vineyard regarding a medical emergency. Both Deputies provided primary response first aid until Northstar arrived and transported to FMH.

3/12/2019 1307hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic stop on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop the driver Christopher Miquelon (30) of Warren was arrested for Operating with a suspended license and transported to jail.

3/12/2019 1408hrs, Deputy Elmes took a complaint of damage to personal property on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. The issue was about fence posts that were knocked over by snow plows while moving snow from the road.

3/13/2019 0943hrs, Deputy McCormick was patrolling on the Wilton Road in Chesterville when he observed an oncoming vehicle with what appeared to be a fictitious inspection sticker on the windshield. As Deputy McCormick turned on the vehicle the offending vehicle sped up and attempted to elude the Deputy. Deputy McCormick eventually caught up to the offending vehicle on the Seamon Road in Farmington. The driver was identified as a male juvenile from Starks and had a female juvenile as a passenger also from Starks. The driver was arrested for Eluding an Officer class C, Driving to Endanger class E and Display of a fictitious certificate of inspection class E. The juvenile driver was transported to the Juvenile Intake Office in Farmington and turned over to his father.

3/13/2019 1245hrs, Sgt. Scovil responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

3/13/2019 1623hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of littering at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. A juvenile threw trash out of a pickup truck he was driving onto the property of the complainant. The juvenile was identified as being from Chesterville and summonsed for littering.

3/14/2019 0050hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an injured deer on the Grover Bridge on the Carthage road in Carthage. The deer had died at the scene and was removed from the bridge.

3/14/2019 1339hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of harassment at a residence on Old Camp Trail in Strong. Further investigation did not reveal evidence that rose to the level of harassment.

3/14/2019 2038HRS, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident located on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The deer died at the scene the car sustained reportable damage.

Deputies conducted 16 building checks during this time period all were secure, Deputies also conducted 9 Elder Checks.

