MONDAY, March 25

LEWISTON — Joint meeting of the City Council and the School Committee to go over the proposed 2019-20 Lewiston school budget. Meeting begins at 6:45 p.m. at Lewiston High School’s multi-purpose room. Before budget talks, Lewiston student Joao Victor, the 2019 State Poetry Out Loud champion, will give a presentation.

TUESDAY, March 26

WEDNESDAY, March 27

LEWISTON — Forum on proposed passenger rail between Lewiston-Auburn and Portland, 6-8 p.m., Callahan Hall of Lewiston Public Library. Sponsored by the Lewiston and Auburn, and the Maine Department of Transportation.

THURSDAY, March 28

FRIDAY, March 29

LEWISTON — Opening reception for the exhibit Footwear: From Function to Fashion, 6-8 p.m. at Museum L-A. Exhibit curator is Christine McDowell, associate professor of theater at Bates College. The exhibit explores the whimsy and artfulness that shoe designs have played with for decades, and a focus on the history of shoemaking in Auburn, once the fifth largest producer of footwear in the country, event is free.

SATURDAY, March 30

SUNDAY, March 31

