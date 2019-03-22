MONDAY, March 25

LEWISTON — Joint meeting of the City Council and the School Committee to go over the proposed 2019-20 Lewiston school budget. Meeting begins at 6:45 p.m. at Lewiston High School’s multi-purpose room. Before budget talks, Lewiston student Joao Victor, the 2019 State Poetry Out Loud champion, will give a presentation.

TUESDAY, March 26

WEDNESDAY, March 27

LEWISTON — Forum on proposed passenger rail between Lewiston-Auburn and Portland, 6-8 p.m., Callahan Hall of Lewiston Public Library. Sponsored by the Lewiston and Auburn, and the Maine Department of Transportation.

THURSDAY, March 28

FRIDAY, March 29

LEWISTON — Opening reception for the exhibit Footwear: From Function to Fashion, 6-8 p.m. at Museum L-A. Exhibit curator is Christine McDowell, associate professor of theater at Bates College. The exhibit explores the whimsy and artfulness that shoe designs have played with for decades, and a focus on the history of shoemaking in Auburn, once the fifth largest producer of footwear in the country, event is free.

SATURDAY, March 30

SUNDAY, March 31

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
auburn maine, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles