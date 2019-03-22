LEWISTON — Raymond Marc Dumont, a native of Lewiston and the next Food For Thought speaker, will discuss how he discovered live theater and the adventures he has had along the way to a career in the arts. He plans to talk about how the industry has changed and his history with the Maine State Music Theatre intern program.

Dumont, a longtime member of Actors Equity, has worked throughout New England and in national regional theater. He has a long-term relationship with MSMT where he has worn many hats, beginning as an intern in 1993 and moving through various posts until he became managing director in 1999-2003.

During that time he had the honor of producing the world premiere of Frank Loesser’s “Hans Christian Andersen,” as well as the northern New England premiere of “Titanic” and “Scarlet Pimpernel.” Recently Dumont appeared at MSMT as Andy Lee/Bert Berry in “42nd Street,” Gangster in “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Rusty Charles in “Guys and Dolls,” and as Carmen Ghia in “The Producers.”

“I need to theater all the time. It is my passion,” he said. Last season MSMT closed its season with a performance of “Pinocchio,” directed and choreographed by Dumont and produced and performed by MSMT’s Educational Fellows.

It was described as “an enchantingly fresh take on Carlo Collodi’s classic tale, Robin and Clark’s musical version of ‘Pinocchio’ explores the inner journey of the wooden puppet who must learn the meaning of truth, compassion and courage in order to become a ‘real live boy’.”

Dumont’s accomplishments include directing and choreography for productions all over southern/central Maine. A member of the Actors’ Equity Association, he has performed professionally at numerous regional theaters in the U.S., and favorite productions include “A Chorus Line,” “Grand Hotel,” “Cabaret,” “Chicago” and “Blood Brothers.”

Dumont will address the USM L-A Senior College Food For Thought luncheon at noon Friday, April 12. The program is free and open to the public. Luncheons take place in room 170 at USM-LAC, 51 Westminster St. Cost is $8 for lunch, and an advance reservation is required.

To reserve, call 207-753-6510 before noon Wednesday, April 10. Food may also be purchased at the campus cafe.

