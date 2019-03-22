AUGUSTA — On April 3, distinguished writer and naturalist Bernd Heinrich will make a rare speaking appearance in Maine, where he will reflect on bird behavior, insect physiology, patterns in nature, the pleasures of the outdoors — and running.

Professor emeritus in the biology department at the University of Vermont, Heinrich has published more than 20 books, including “One Man’s Owl” (Princeton, 1987), “A Year in the Maine Woods” (Addison-Wesley, 1994), “Why We Run” (Harper Perennial, 2002), and “The Naturalist’s Notebook: Tracking Changes in the Natural World Around You” (Storey, 2017).

The April lecture borrows its title from a documentary film about Heinrich that was released in 2011. The film follows its subject over the course of a year as he reflects on his past and shares his ideas about nature, science, art, beauty, writing and running.

Running has been central to Heinrich’s life. He has won numerous long-distance events, and he set a number of ultramarathon and masters records in the 1980s.

This public event will be held at the Maine State Museum, 230 State St. in Augusta, in the Cultural Facilities Building adjacent to the State House. It begins with a reception at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:45. Admission is free.

