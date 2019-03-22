The Nikki Hunt Band is slotted to play at 8:30 p.m. Frday at Mixers, 136 Sabattus Road, Sabattus, with doors opening at 5 p.m. They are a pop/rock band who cover artists like Bruce Springsteen, U2, Sheryl Crow, No Doubt and Sublime. There is no cover for this show. Saturday night will feature a four-band line-up, including REVision, Sygnal To Noise, Prospect Hill and, celebrating their 10th anniversary, Beyond The Fall. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door the night of the show. This show is age 21-plus; must have valid ID. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8. For more information, call 207-375-4188.

