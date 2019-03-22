AUBURN — The Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance (MWPA) will offer a workshop on time in fiction with author Jodi Paloni this spring. The intensive workshop compresses 10 hours of class time into two sessions, and provides attendees with the opportunity to receive feedback on their writing. The workshop will be held on Saturdays, April 27 and June 1 at the library.

Paloni’s “Time is of the Essence” workshop will use readings and writing exercises to explore the ways in which masterful storytellers such as Alice Munro, Jesmyn Ward and Tobias Wolff establish time within a story. The class will examine openings, time tags, backstory, flashback and prolepsis, verb tenses and perspective to determine how fiction renders narrative time.

Between sessions, attendees will submit up to 3,000 words that explore the rendering of time in their own fiction, which they will receive feedback on during the second session.

Paloni is the author of the linked story collection, “They Could Live With Themselves,” which was a 2017 IPPY Silver Medalist and a finalist for the 2017 Maine Literary Award for Fiction. She won the 2013 Short Story America Prize, and her stories appear in a number of print and online journals, including Green Mountains Review, Carve Magazine and upstreet, among others. Paloni earned an MFA in writing from Vermont College of Fine Arts.

Advance registration is required and closes Monday, April 22. More information at www.mainewriters.org.

