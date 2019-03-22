DEAR SUN SPOTS: Lisbon’s Green Thumb Gang is looking for volunteers. The town is very proud of its gardening heritage and want to continue the care of the many flower beds and plantings that were started years ago by Faye Brown and an eager group of volunteers. The tradition continues and needs new folks from time to time. Now is one of those times.

There are several spots around town that need a caretaker. Duties include planting annuals and tending perennials, watering and weeding. The amount of time depends on weather and other factors. If you would like to be one of the people taking care of the beautiful gardens in our town, call the Lisbon Parks & Rec office at 207-353-2289 and ask for Cherie.

—Cherie, Lisbon

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust needs volunteers for a multi-day project on the recently acquired property in Wilsons Mills: John J. McDevitt Woods. The overnight project will take place Wednesday to Saturday, June 12 through 15.

The 230-acre parcel on the New Hampshire border has trails, a rustic cabin, and a need for some attention, according to Natural Resource Manager Alyssa Andrews. “This volunteer project will be a unique opportunity to spend some quality time on one of RLHT’s newest properties.”

Volunteers are needed to assist with trail trimming and blazing, constructing a fire pit, working on the cabin itself, and many other hands-on tasks. RLHT will provide necessary tools, safety equipment and lodging. Participants are asked to contribute a $75 fee to cover the cost of food for the project. If interested, visit rlht.org/get-involved/volunteer or email [email protected]

There are many other tasks where we could use your help as well; on the trail, on the water, at our programs, and around the office.

Our Trail Stewards look after our trail throughout the year. They trim branches, remove debris, plow trailheads, groom trails, and help us keep free and open access for everyone. Is there a trail where you often walk and would like to volunteer for? Contact our Natural Resource Steward, Alyssa at 864-7311 ext. 105 to learn more.

If you would rather spend your time volunteering in a boat, our Headwaters Lake Protection Program needs invasive plant patrollers and water quality monitors on many water bodies in the Rangeley Lakes Region. Patrollers survey the shoreline each summer for invasive plants. Water Quality Monitors check water quality biweekly throughout the season. Contact our Program Manager, Amanda at 864-7311 ext. 103 to learn more.

Throughout the year, we can always use extra hands at our programs. Our Education Volunteers assist with workshops in various ways: leading walks, cooking at events, and providing first aid.

If you have an outdoor passion you’d like to share, let us know. We would love to partner with you in a new program. Contact our Program Manager, Amanda at 207-864-7311, ext. 103, to start the conversation.

Lastly, we always appreciate assistance with office tasks such as putting together mailings, writing press releases, helping with visitors, building maintenance, and shoveling walkways. Contact Tracie Clinch, our Office Manager at 207-864-7311, ext. 100, to learn more.

—No name, Rangeley

