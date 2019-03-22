POLAND — The Poland Players company will close out a superb season with the perennial favorite “Our Town” on Thursday through Sunday, March 28 to 31.

Often called the greatest American play ever written, the Pulitzer Prize winning piece has delighted audience for over 75 years and remains as fresh and as timely as when it first appeared on Broadway. The show immortalizes the significant happenings in the life of a small town through its depiction of daily life, love and marriage and death.

The play is universal in its appeal and message while being as comfortable and tradition bound as dinner at grandma’s. While there has been some adaptations to place the play in a more local environment, the Poland Players production still honors the traditional setting of the original stage version.

Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 28 to 30, at the Dr. Robert Wall Theatre, 1457 Maine St. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students, children and seniors. There will be a special matinee show at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Poland Town Hall. That production is free and open to the public as a heartfelt “thank you” to the community for the support.

The Poland Players are asking people who attend the show to donate either food or funds for the local food bank.

For more information and reservations, contact D’Arcy Robinson at [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: