Lewiston
- Eddie Massie, 36, listed as transient, on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 4:08 p.m. Friday at 81 Horton St.
- Kyle Welch, 32, of 38 Bridge St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 6:25 p.m. Friday on Adams Avenue.
Auburn
- David Marshall, 34, of 77 Nichols St., Lewiston, on warrants charging failure to pay fines, 1:53 p.m. Friday at 928 Minot Ave.
Androscoggin County
- Christopher Lemieux, 46, of 145 Hunton Loop, Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, Thursday at that address.
- Tina Landry, 48, of 141 Sabattus St., Lewiston, arrested by Sabattus police on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest, Thursday on Lisbon Road.
- Reece Dymond, 25, of 50 Outlook Drive, Turner, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, Friday morning on North River Road, Auburn.
- Philip Flemming, 37, of 63 Middle Ave., Mexico, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of violating conditions of release, Friday morning at 754 Auburn Road, Turner.
- Jodi McNally, 21, of 204 Roberton Road, Livermore, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic terrorizing, 1:09 p.m. Friday in Farmington.
Accidents
Lewiston
- An SUV driven by Lindsay E. Larochelle, 33, of Lisbon, struck the back of a car driven by Shannon M. White, 40, of Lewiston, while White was stopped in traffic at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday at Russell and Sabattus streets. The impact forced White’s car into the back of a car driven by Anneke MacIsaac, 54, of Lewiston, who was also stopped in traffic. Larochelle’s 2004 Chrysler was towed. Damage to White’s 2009 Mercury was listed as functional. There was no damage to MacIsaac’s 2015 Toyota.
Auburn
- A car driven by Dana E. Hall, 35, of Livermore Falls, struck a deer at 1:23 a.m. Friday on Turner Street. Damage to Hall’s 2015 Nissan was listed as functional.
