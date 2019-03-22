On March 8, Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust presented Blue Flame Gas of Rangeley with its Spirit of the Community Award.

“We believe it is important to acknowledge each other for what we each contribute. Here at our open house for our new office we wanted to take a few moments to thank our members and community and in this particular case, especially Aaron and Meagan, of the Blue Flame Gas Company for both their generosity in making donations but also their widespread support for EcoVenture and everything else that we do, stated Executive David Miller. “Thank you for working with us to take care of this part of Maine.”

The Spirit of the Community Award recognizes the commitment of individuals and businesses within our community whose commitment has touched the lives of many within our community.

For more information visit RLHT online at rlht.org, on Facebook at /rlht.org or by calling 864-7311.

About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust maintains traditional public access and uses of its land for recreation, education, and scientific study. They also offer a summer youth program, maintain a water quality program, and offer remote and traditional camping through their social enterprise, Cupsuptic Lake Park & Campground. To learn more about RLHT or how to get involved, visit rlht.org.

