LEWISTON — Tattoed Lies, female-fronted four-piece cover band, will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 23, at Pedro’s. There is no cover charge.

The band covers favorite hits from the ’70s and ’80s. Band members include Melissa Noel, lead vocals; Paul Audet, lead guitar/vocals; Ed Garnier, drums/percussion/vocals; and Tracy Proctor, bass/vocals.

Garnier, of Monmouth, had his first band, The Echos, at age 13 and has been the drummer for many well-known Maine bands ever since, including The Vibrations, The Roots of Evil and most recently, The Schiznack, Working Class and the St. Amand Band. He has recorded on projects with many New England artists.

As owner of Ed Garnier Productions, he spent 10 years as a lighting and sound production technician for major global tours like Prince’s Purple Rain, Roger Waters’ Pros & Cons of Hitch Hiking and Van Halen’s 1984.

Audet is a seasoned performer who hails from Lewiston. His last project was a Def Leppard tribute band, Leppard Mania, that toured throughout New England.

Proctor, also from Lewiston, has been around the L-A music scene for many years and has played with many local bands. His last project was a Lewiston-based band called Kaining Amy.

Noel, the lead vocalist, is from Sabattus. She has performed with area choral groups and function bands. Tattooed Lies is her first rock project — but she has the pipes to pull it off.

For more information, call 207-783-6200.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: