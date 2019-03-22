Auburn residents should brace themselves — a new high school.

No resident or educator could dispute the need for a new ELHS. However, the planned high school comes at a cost, now and in the future, and long term cost is not being disclosed.

The present school is 59 years of age. If that building was in private hands it would remain very usable. The lack of upkeep is dismaying.

What will the cost of upkeep be for the new, state-of-the-art school?

The people of Auburn are being manipulated by biased information. The pitch starts at the School Board, echoed by councilors and vocalized by the mayor, each driving forward momentum trying to sell the project. The council goes on to declare the tax implication to be just a “smidgen” of increase — perhaps a couple hundred bucks a year for the average homeowner.

Stop. New bricks and dollars do not provide better educational results. Staff retention starts with top management and, new school or not, the school is far from the seed for revitalization in Auburn.

A new high school is needed. But I would ask the School Board and Auburn Council — if the city could not afford to maintain the existing school, how can it possibly afford the new school? What is the real cost when upkeep and increased staffing levels are factored in?

The referendum is a simple decision. Residents should ask if a yes vote will encourage city-wide affordable resident and business growth?

No is no.

Timothy Simpson, Auburn

< Previous

Next >