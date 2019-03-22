The Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) will host a benefit performance by the Pineland Fiddlers on Sunday afternoon, April 7, at 2 p.m. Led by Maine master fiddler Ellen Gawler, the students, ages 6 to 18, are fiddling to raise funds for travel to Scotland this July. The trip will be the adventure of a lifetime, with ten days in the Shetland Islands, famous for wool, sheep dogs, and fiddling. They’ll be attending the Shetland Folk Frenzy, a festival week of workshops, sessions, concerts, and master classes.

The students are also booked for several concerts in Scotland, to share tunes from Maine and the Maritimes with traditional music fans. Before returning home, they’ll get the chance to visit Edinburgh and participate in the local music scene there.

Some of these fiddlers started studying violin as early as three years of age. If you’d like to help them achieve their goal and support them in their fundraising, Sunday afternoon’s show will give you that opportunity. Suggested donation is $10 at the door, and all proceeds will go towards their trip. If you can’t afford the $10, any donation will be appreciated. Refreshments will be available for purchase, to benefit the Community Center’s scholarship fund.

For more information, or to donate without attending this show, please visit www.gofundme.com/fiddle-frenzy-or-bust , follow them on facebook at www.facebook.com/PinelandSuzukiSchool, or call Pam at 639-2630. The PACC is located at 21 Depot Street in Phillips. www.phillipspacc.org.

< Previous

Next >