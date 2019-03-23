Rep. Bruce Bickford, R-Auburn, Rep. Margaret Craven, D-Lewiston, Rep. Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, Rep. Jim Handy, D-Lewiston, Rep. Bettyann Sheats, D-Auburn, and Rep. Heidi Brooks, D-Lewiston, welcomed the Rev. Sara Bartlett of Auburn to the State House recently to deliver the opening prayer before the House of Representatives. They also welcomed Alexis Handy of Auburn, who delivered the National Anthem to open the Legislative session. She is the daughter of Rep. Jim Handy, D-Lewiston.
