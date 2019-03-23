BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present entertainment for the whole family this spring, including a local annual favorite variety show, a concert featuring the music of the Great American Songbook, Flicks and Floats and a master of the mystical arts. All will grace the main stage of the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St.

The spring will start off with the annual fun for the whole family spring fundraiser, the Hot Chocolate Jubilee. This year’s show theme is “As Time Goes By.” The fundraiser was started by locals to support the center in 1977. It features participants from all over the Bath-Brunswick area. Where else can you see politicians and government officials bop each other on the head with a tambourine? Returning Jubilee favorites this year include the Front Street Boys and Tambo Line.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, April 4 to 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, Ivory and Gold will return with an evening of music from the Great American Songbook. Jeff Barnhart on the piano and Anne Barnhart on flute and vocals will feature a celebration of the greatest Broadway, ragtime, American jazz and the blues hits.

Tickets are $18 in advance, $21 at the door and $12 for kids.

The Flicks and Floats special afternoon of silent movies with music and ice cream floats will return at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14. It features internationally renowned pianist Jeff Barnhart accompanying silent movies with music and stories. This event is great for kids of all ages. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door and $10 for kids.

The Easter-Spring Break week will feature one of the most exciting recent offerings at the Chocolate Church. Internationally award-winning master mentalist and magician Paul Draper will bring his one-man hit show, “Mysteries of the Mind,” to the center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16.

Draper has traveled the world as an anthropologist in search of magic and mysteries to bring folks the internationally acclaimed show that combines magic, music and mentalism to create a unique experience for every new audience. He has been featured for his extensive knowledge on all things mystical on HBO, A&E and The History Channel. Tickets are $23 in advance, $25 at the door and $15 for students.

Tickets to all shows are available online at www.chocolatechurch.org or by calling the box office at 207 442-8455.

