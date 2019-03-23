Let me start by saying I grew up in a family of Democrats. As I got old enough to understand politics, my eyes were opened. Whenever a Democratic governor (or president, for that matter) was elected, higher taxes were sure to follow.

I keep asking myself — am I the only one who keeps seeing that trend, over and over again? Surely there has to be people who see it also.

Democrats do not think twice about spending the public’s money. When Democrats propose Medicare for all, free college education for all, the Green New Deal (just a few of the insane ideas of the left), people should always remember to do the math. The government will never be able to pay for it all. Also remember when the Democrats say the government will pay for it — the “government” is we, the people.

That brings me back to the original question, and I have to ask the question — why? If something sounds to good to be true, it usually is.

So a warning while people drive (after paying more for gas) and listening to the radio. People must make sure to do their homework and not fall for the pie-in-the-sky talk. That money in their pocket was hard-earned, plus, I think people will need every penny with the current governor

Clem Bechard, Lewiston