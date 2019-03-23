The Farmington Historical Society’s North Church Concert Series continues the 2019 season with Cold Chocolate at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the North Church, 118 High St. Doors will open at 6 with a Pie Social and a Jam Session. Tickets are $15; $10 for students. Cold Chocolate is a genre-bending Americana band that fuses folk, funk and bluegrass to create a unique sound all their own. Featuring Ethan Robbins on guitar, Ariel Bernstein on percussion, and backed by some of the root’s music scene’s finest players, this group from Boston is impressing audiences throughout New England and beyond. Punctuated by tight harmonies and skillful musicianship, and with a focus on songwriting, Cold Chocolate has quickly gained recognition for their original music and high-energy shows. The band has shared bills with Leftover Salmon and David Grisman, and regularly performs at venues and music festivals up and down the East Coast. Pictured are Bernstein on percussion and Robbins on guitar. Reservations are recommended by calling at 207-778-2006.
