WATERVILLE — The University of Maine at Farmington women’s lacrosse team was on the friendly side of a lopsided score Saturday. The Beavers picked up their first win of the season with an 18-1 victory over Northern Vermont-Lyndon in a game played at Thomas College.

The Beavers (1-4) led 13-0 at halftime and scored the first 15 goals of the game. UMF had scored 16 goals combined in its first four games — all losses, including three by double digits.

Kaya Backman led the way with five goals, all in the first half, including the opening goal 48 seconds in. She also added an assist in the second half.

Keilly Lynch and Azure Illiano each had three goals and an assist, Nicole Schofield and Amber Bell both had two goals and one assist, and Isabella Monbouquette and Emma Olson one goal and one assist apiece. Alyssa Dolley also scored for UMF.

Raquel Madeja scored on a free-position shot just under six minutes into the second half to get the Hornets (0-3) on the board.

Heather Boland and Lydia Wasina both made one save in goal for the Beavers, with Boland pitching a first-half shutout for the win. Zoe Pierce-Olhson stopped six shots for the Hornets.

Bates 13, Williams 11

LEWISTON — Katie Allard came up clutch for Bates, scoring four goals in the second half, including the Bobcats’ final three during a 13-11 victory over Williams College in a NESCAC women’s lacrosse game at Garcelon Field on Saturday.

The No. 21 in the nation was trailing 7-5 at the half before Jillian Futter cut the deficit in half for the Beavers (6-2, 2-2 NESCAC). Allard scored just over two minutes later to tie the score, then Margaret Smith also scored for Bates, which never trailed again.

The game was later tied 9-9 when Dana Swartz put the Bobcats on top for good. Allard helped keep them there, scoring two goals in a row to make it a three-goal lead. After the Ephs (3-3, 1-3) cut it back to two with just over two minutes to play Allard made it 13-10 with her fourth and final goal with 1:05 left.

Smith and Kathryn Grennon had two goals apiece for Bates, and Lila Hutchins, Summer Dias and Avery MacMullen each added one. Smith also notched a game-high three assists.

Claire Fitzpatrick scored four goals for the Ephs, and Emma TenBarge added two.

Eliza Statile made 10 saves in goal to earn the win for Bates, while Kami Cisneros stopped nine shots for Williams.

Men’s lacrosse

Williams 16, Bates 14

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Bates trailed by nine goals at halftime, and that deficit proved to be too much to overcome for the Bobcats, who rallied unsuccessfully against Williams College in a 16-14 NESCAC loss Saturday.

The No. 11-ranked Bobcats (6-2, 3-1 NESCAC) scored the first two goals of the game, but the Ephs (5-1, 3-1) led 7-4 after one quarter and 14-5 at halftime. However, a 5-0 run to start the second half and another 3-0 run to open the fourth quarter drew Bates to within 15-13. R.J. Sarka’s goal with 6:03 left made it 16-14, but neither team could score the rest of the way.

Brendan Mullaly and Jack Scribner both scored three goals for the Bobcats, and Mullaly added an assist. Sarka and Andrew Small each had two goals and Dahnique Brown-Jones, Curtis Knapton, Steven Canale and Matt Kelleher one apiece. Matt Chlastawa dished out five assists.

Cory Lund and Jack Haase each had a hat trick for the Ephs, with Hasse also adding three assists and Lund two. Jared Strauss, Calvin Collins and Brendan Hoffman all had two goals.

Harry Gahagan made 12 saves in goal for Williams. Mitchell Drake stopped four first-half shots for Bates, and Rob Strain made 10 saves in the second half.

