A sign was recently posted on Russell Street in Lewiston that suggested someone thinks it’s not “OK” to be white.

Signs like that have appeared around several U.S. colleges recently as a white supremacy recruitment strategy, encouraging self pity in a group that isn’t under attack.

Life is hard, I agree, but no one’s life is harder just because they are white.

As we recently saw in New Zealand, white supremacy leads to horrible acts of violence, large and small.

I believe that in order to achieve real equality, we need to eradicate the systemic racism that makes the lives of black people, Indigenous people and people of color harder. Once all the problems that people have are burdens equally shared, we will all be able to work together better to solve the problems common to us all.

Karen Lane, Lewiston

