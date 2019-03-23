LEWISTON — The Bates College Museum of Art will host two Ukrainian egg-decorating workshops with artist Lesia Sochor at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, March 29, in the Benjamin Mays Center, 95 Russell St.

Sochor is an artist of Ukrainian descent who lives in Brooks. She learned the ancient spring tradition of decorating Pysanky from her mother and has shared this craft in numerous workshops throughout the state.

The Pysanka, a decorated egg, was common among Slavic peoples as far back as 5,000 BC and was important in spring rituals, symbolizing nature’s rebirth. To decorate eggs in the Ukrainian style, designs are drawn on the egg with melted beeswax, flowed onto the shell from a tool called a “kystka.” The eggs are then dipped in a series of dyes and the final pattern is revealed when the wax is removed.

Each workshop lasts two hours. Space is limited and registration is required. The fee for the workshop is $10 a person. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 207-786-8212 to register.

