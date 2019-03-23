DAMARISCOTTA — Skidompha Library has announced that Lewiston Coach Mike McGraw will speak at 5 p.m. Friday, March 29, as a part of the final 2019 Community READ of “One Goal” by Amy Bass.

The library will kick off a tailgating party following McGraw’s talk as a fun-filled, informal way to catch up with friends and neighbors. Skidompha will serve hot dogs, veggie-friendly food options, beer, soft drinks and live music by Driving Charlie Home — all included in the price of a ticket.

Tickets for the coach’s talk and the post-talk tailgate are up on Skidompha’s ticketing website, www.supportskidompha.org, and are available at the front desk of the library during open hours. Adult admission is $20; tickets for those 18 and under are $5. All proceeds benefit Skidompha Library.

