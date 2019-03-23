100 years ago: 1919

“Best ever” is the motto of the Lewiston Spring Style Show at City Hall Tuesday night. Living models will show the daintiest and snappiest of spring togs for men, women and children. Among the stores exhibiting are B. Peck Co., Abbott Brothers Co., George Ehrenfrled Co., Cortell, and Markson. Gents’ wear will be shown by Haskell and Hopkins, millinery by Mrs. S.F. Pickering and the Soule Co. Jewelry accessories will be from the Barnstone Co.

50 years ago: 1969

Girl Scouts of Troop 311 of Holy Family Parish recently visited the Holy Cross School’s science fair and then turned in their penny belts benefiting the Juliette Lowe fund. The birthday of scouting was observed and the scouts served refreshments furnished by the scouts’ mothers, including a birthday cake made by Mrs. Ethel Dubois.

25 years ago: 1994

Three Lewiston Regional Technical Center students’ enthusiasm is high as they prepare for their upcoming Pre-Prom Fashion Show, an elaborate marketing class project. The project, begun at the end of January. will culminate with Tuesday’s show at 7:30 at Lewiston Junior High SchooL The show is part of Project Graduation and will feature current prom fashions modeled by high school students. Rick Poulin will be the disc jockey. Proceeds will be used for a marketing scholarship for a high-achieving college-bound student.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

