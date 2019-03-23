NEWRY — Welcome the spring season with a beer in hand at the Maine Brew Fest Spring Session in April. Beer and cider lovers can taste over 100 craft varieties from local Maine breweries on Saturday, April 13, while listening to live music. Tickets for the Maine Brew Fest are now available at SundayRiver.com and MEBrewFest.com.

Breweries on tap include Allagash Brewing, Baxter Brewing Company, Batson River Brewing and Distilling, Battery Steele Brewing, Bear Bones Brewery, Bissell Brothers Brewing, Boothbay Craft Brewery, Cushnoc Brewing Company, Definitive Brewing, Fore River Brewing Company, Foundation Brewing Company, Geaghan Brothers, Geary’s Brewing Company, Hidden Cove Brewing Company, Maine Beer Company, Mason’s Brewing Company, Mast Landing Brewing Company, Nonesuch River Brewing, Norumbega Cidery, Norway Brewing Company, Orono Brewing Company, Ricker Hill Orchards, Rising Tide Brewing Company, Saco River Brewing, Shipyard Brewing Company and Steam Mill Brewing and Woodland Farms Brewery.

In addition to Maine Brew Fest, there will be other events like the annual and highly-anticipated, Pond-A-Palooza pond-skimming and the final slopeside Spring Apres Concert of the season, featuring the Conniption Fits and Darik and the Funbags.

Tickets to the fest are available to prepurchase online for $39 through Monday, April 1, and will be $56 at the door on the day of the event. Each Maine Brew Fest ticket includes unlimited beer samples for adults age 21-plus with an event tasting glass.

For more information, visit SundayRiver.com or MEBrewFest.com.

