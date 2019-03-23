Marine Corps League Central Maine Detachment 810 has named new officers for 2019. Pictured, from left, are Sergeant, Kevin Mitchell; Arms, Joseph Masse; Senior Vice Commandant, Charlie Paul; Commandant, Cliff Plourde; Judge Advocate and Junior Vice Commandant, Toby Blais. Officers not pictured are Chaplain, Claire Poirier; Paymaster, David Bergeron; and Veterans Affairs Officer, Leon Burgess.

