BRUNSWICK — Join the authors and artists of “Maine After Twilight: An Anthology” at a book launch from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, in the Morrell Meeting Room of Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St.

“Maine After Twilight” is a collection of short stories — mystery, science fiction, horror and supernatural — written and illustrated by the students of Vance Bessey’s Narrative Arts class through Merrymeeting Adult Education in Topsham.

The public is invited to meet the authors and discuss their art and stories comprising “Maine After Twilight: An Anthology.” The event, hosted by author and instructor Vance Bessey and Just Write Books, is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

The class uses an open forum approach, where each student pitches ideas to the class for help with story construction, continuity and character design; everyone participates in helping each other to obtain the best that they can do. Several rounds later, these students emerged with polished, well-crafted short stories.

Bessey has taught narrative art in Maine for decades. His ongoing adult ed class recently completed a project in creative writing. In addition to writing each of the stories, the class, ages 17 to 70, created artwork for each tale, plus the cover. It is an art class, so the book is fully illustrated.

Just Write Books, an independent publishing company based in Topsham, publishes Maine books by Maine authors telling Maine stories. JWB uses its trademarked High Point Publishing System with state-of-the-art technology mixed with old-fashioned writing, editing, publishing and marketing skills to help writers become authors and authors reach their publishing goals. This year, JWB added the High Point Books imprint to expand its reach beyond the borders of Maine.

For more information, contact Nancy E. Randolph, publisher, 207-729-3600, 207-837-0558, [email protected] or visit jstwrite.com; or Bessey, 207-570-8509 or [email protected]

