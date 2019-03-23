AUBURN – Kathleen A. Leighton, 58, of Poland, passed away peacefully, early Sunday morning, March 17, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, due to complications of pancreatitis. She was surrounded by loving family and friends. She was a true fighter with determination until the very end.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1961, in Aurora, Colo., a daughter of Malcolm and Barbara Harris. She was educated in several schools including one in Germany. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1979. In the summer of 1975, she met her love, Ron “Bubba” and they were married on April 23, 1977.

They had two children, Kevin W. and Katie L. and loved each of them more than words could ever express.

Her career spanned over 20 years as a counter person to manager, for Dunkin’ Donuts in the Lewiston/Auburn area, which she loved and worked hard to be the best boss she could possibly be, to all.

Her hobbies were reading, music, cross-stitch, touring the countryside on Sunday afternoons, and especially camping which was her favorite. It helped bring her joy, peace, happiness again and again each time she went. She was not opposed to being pampered and enjoyed the holidays and birthdays too. Katie also loved making her house a home to a lot of kids.

She was a firm believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We can only imagine the reunion that must have been, surrounded by the glory and with no more tears. We know your heart sings, Katie.

“Sweetie, you are my sunshine that’s just perfect for me! I love you.”

Her courage, her kindness, her love and willpower will leave everlasting memories with family and loved ones for years to come including her beloved, “Bubba;” her son, Kevin W.; her parents, Mick and Barbara Harris; grandchildren, Keegan, Kaile, Karma, Kevin Jr. and Marly; siblings, Rose Frost, David and Linda Harris; many many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Katie L.; grandparents; two cousins; a nephew; a granddaughter.

Her family wishes to express a special thank you to the Hospice House, Cristy Mahoney, the entire ICU team at CMMC, the team of nurses on T1 and M1 for the tenacity when things needed to get done. You are all truly beautiful people! Also, sending much love and thanks to all of our family and friends for never letting us walk this path alone.

Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

