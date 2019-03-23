RUMFORD – On March 20, 2019, the first day of spring, Leo “Pete” Gallant Jr., surrounded by his family, left this world to be with the Lord.He was born in Rumford, Maine, on Jan. 5, 1939, the son of Dorothy R. (Childs) and Leo J. Gallant Sr.Pete was a graduate of Mexico High School, class of 1958, and played varsity football, baseball and basketball. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a 2nd Class Petty Officer on the U.S. Destroyer USS Hawkings. Pete married the love of his life, Fern (Beauchesne), on Feb. 6, 1965, together they have celebrated 54 years. He was employed with Diamond Match Company in Peru and Forster Mill in Wilton. Pete was a communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior. He coached Little League for the Dixfield A’s Team for many years with his brother and best friend, Gig, and their buddy, Danny Rand. Pete was a member of the American Legion, the Snowshoe Club, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He never missed an event that involved his grandchildren. He was so proud of anything they participated in. He helped his children any way he could from watching the dogs, babysitting his grandchildren, or watching over the camp. He absolutely loved helping his son in laws throw firewood in the fall. Pete loved watching sports, especially the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon, and his favorite baseball team, the Boston Red Sox. He was often seen walking the streets of Dixfield early in the morning, or getting water at the spring in Peru. It was always “a good day” when he was having a beer with his family and friends. Pete is survived by his wife, Fern of 54 years; daughters, Heidi Steele and husband, Mark, of Rumford, Gidget Ellis and husband, Ronnie, of Carthage, his son, Peter Gallant and his wife, Kyrstal of Deltona, Fla.; grandchildren, Curtis and Connor Steele, Dylan and Alyssa Ellis, and Nathan Gallant, and a sister Peggy Dickson of Mexico. He was predeceased by his parents, as well as his brother, David L. Gallant. A heartfelt thank you to Anthony Stanley, originally of Dixfield, who went out of his way to fly Peter, Pete’s son, into Bethel Airport, so he could be with his Dad before his passing. Also a special Thank you to all the nurses who cared for Pete in the ICU at Rumford Hospital, especially Deb F., Katie F., and Katie B. You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am Friday March 29, 2019 at Parish of the Holy Savior. Spring burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Dixfield. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

