Audrey Blais, 5, of Lewiston talks to judges about her team’s presentation, Fluffy Panda Space Museum, Saturday morning at Auburn Middle School during Maine Odyssey of the Mind’s Primary tournament. (Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham)

Audrey Blais, 5, of Lewiston gets a high-five from judge Jean McGuigan after her team’s presentation, Fluffy Panda Space Museum, Saturday morning at Auburn Middle School during Maine Odyssey of the Mind’s Primary tournament. (Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham)

auburn maine, Auburn Middle School, Odyssey of the Mind
