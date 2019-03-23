L-A Optimist Club Vice President Angie Snow presents guest speakers Officer Josh King, left, and Officer John Chamberlain of the Auburn Police Department with copies of the Optimist Creed. The club will partner with members of the APD and the PAL Center to host a Bicycle Safety Day at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the PAL Center complex in Auburn. Plans for the event include free bicycle raffles, a bike repair center, safety demonstrations, food and giveaways. Additional information is available on the L-A Optimist Club Facebook page.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Local Sports
-
Connections
-
Connections
-
Connections
-
Connections
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.