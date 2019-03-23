L-A Optimist Club Vice President Angie Snow presents guest speakers Officer Josh King, left, and Officer John Chamberlain of the Auburn Police Department with copies of the Optimist Creed. The club will partner with members of the APD and the PAL Center to host a Bicycle Safety Day at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the PAL Center complex in Auburn. Plans for the event include free bicycle raffles, a bike repair center, safety demonstrations, food and giveaways. Additional information is available on the L-A Optimist Club Facebook page.

