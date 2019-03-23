Androscoggin County
- Kacie Parker, 39, of Lewiston, on a charage of operating under the influence of alcohol, 8 p.m. Friday on Washington St. in Auburn.
- Heather Winter, 42, of Bowdoin, on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, 1:10 a.m. Saturday on Middle Road in Sabattus.
- Johnathan Adler, 47, of Lisbon, on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, 12:47 p.m. Saturday on Route 196 in Lisbon.
- Dawn Lewis, 38, of Mechanic Falls, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:57 p.m. Saturday at 621 Johnson Hill Road in Poland.
Lewiston
- Cody Corriveau, 24, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1 a.m. Saturday at 52 Wood St.
- Douglas Doyle, 54, of Lisbon, on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sabattus and Grove streets.
- Dylan Plourde, 23, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 6:18 p.m. Saturday at 156 Horton St.
Auburn
- Michael Bakwesegha, 44, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10 p.m. Friday at 41 Hillsdale St.
- Jamie Luce, 45, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 11:50 p.m. Friday on Newberry St.
- Bruce Fournier, 43, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Minot Ave.
- Nathanial Baril, 32, of Lewiston, on charges of theft by deception and violating conditions of release, 12:02 p.m. Saturday at the Auburn Walmart.
- Frederick Williams, 41, of Lisbon, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 5:48 p.m. Saturday on Center St.
