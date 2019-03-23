Androscoggin County

  • Kacie Parker, 39, of Lewiston, on a charage of operating under the influence of alcohol, 8 p.m. Friday on Washington St. in Auburn.
  • Heather Winter, 42, of Bowdoin, on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, 1:10 a.m. Saturday on Middle Road in Sabattus.
  • Johnathan Adler, 47, of Lisbon, on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, 12:47 p.m. Saturday on Route 196 in Lisbon.
  • Dawn Lewis, 38, of Mechanic Falls, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:57 p.m. Saturday at 621 Johnson Hill Road in Poland.

Lewiston

  • Cody Corriveau, 24, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1 a.m. Saturday at 52 Wood St.
  • Douglas Doyle, 54, of Lisbon, on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sabattus and Grove streets.
  • Dylan Plourde, 23, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 6:18 p.m. Saturday at 156 Horton St.

Auburn

  • Michael Bakwesegha, 44, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10 p.m. Friday at 41 Hillsdale St.
  • Jamie Luce, 45, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 11:50 p.m. Friday on Newberry St.
  • Bruce Fournier, 43, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Minot Ave.
  • Nathanial Baril, 32, of Lewiston, on charges of theft by deception and violating conditions of release, 12:02 p.m. Saturday at the Auburn Walmart.
  • Frederick Williams, 41, of Lisbon, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 5:48 p.m. Saturday on Center St.
Read or Post Comments

filed under:
crime, police log
Related Stories
Latest Articles