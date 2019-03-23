STANDISH — Called “the funniest farce ever written,” “Noises Off” presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called “Nothing’s On.” Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, a raucous love triangle, and an endless supply of errant sardines all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

Cast members include: Tapley Trudell of Raymond as Poppy Norton-Taylo;, Chris Roberts of Portland as Garry Lejune; Sophie Kaplan of Pownal as Brooke Ashton; Francesca Jellison of Buxton as Dotty Otley; Carmela Castro of New Gloucester as Belinda Blair; Sean Buchanan of Naples as Lloyd Dallas; Randy Hunt of Westbrook as Frederick Fellowes; Ryan Eling of Gorham as Tim Allgood; and Jeff Christo of Standish as Selsdon Mowbray. It is directed by Zachariah Stearn.

Performances of “Noises Off!” will be held at Schoolhouse Arts Center from April 5 to 14: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. There will be an ASL interpreted performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Schoolhouse Arts Center at Sebago Lake is at 16 Richville Road, Route 114, just north of the intersection of Route 114 and Route 35.

For reservations, call 207-642-3743 or buy tickets online at www.schoolhousearts.org.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: