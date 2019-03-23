BROWNFIELD — Jonathan Edwards will perform live at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Stone Mountain Arts Center. The show is open to all ages.

This is one veteran performer who is neither grizzled nor nostalgic. These days Edwards is likely to be found on the road.

“I’ve been … doing what I do best, which is playing live in front of people. I’ve been concentrating on that and loving it,” he said.

An artist who measures his success by his ability to attract and take good care of an audience for four decades, Edwards maintains that it is the feedback he receives after his shows that keeps him going. “It is really gratifying to hear (someone say), ‘Your stuff has meant a lot to me over the years’.”

The “stuff” he’s referring to is a highly respected repertoire that includes such classics as “Honky Tonk Stardust Cowboy,” “Sometimes,” “One Day Closer,” “Don’t Cry Blue,” “Emma,” “Everybody Knows Her,” “Athens County” and “Shanty.” And then there’s the anthemic “Sunshine (Go Away Today),” that fierce proclamation of protest and independence that resonated with thousands and thousands of frustrated and angry young men and women when it was first released in 1971. Almost 40 years later, the song continues to be embraced by faithful followers and new fans alike.

Since 1971, Edwards has released 15 albums. As for album 16, Edwards said, “Young people that are getting back to the land and trying to get off the power grid encourage me. My next studio album will reflect some of those themes.”

Tickets for the show are $35. Stone Mountain Arts Center is at 695 Dugway Road. For more information, call 207-935-7292.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: