PORTLAND — Each year, the Western Maine Conference (WMC) sponsors an awards banquet to honor students from each school in the conference. Every WMC school is asked to select two graduating seniors for their overall contributions to their school in the areas of academics, athletics, leadership and extracurricular activities, as well as for their attitude and consideration of others.

This year senior twins, Casey and Reece Kneissler, were selected to represent Fryeburg Academy at the banquet held on Feb. 27 at the Italian Heritage Center.

Reece Kneissler ’19

Having earned the respect of peers, faculty and administration at Fryeburg Academy, Reece was chosen for the WMC citizenship award based on his academic and athletic excellence, along with his commitment to the community. A captain of the Fryeburg Academy southern Class C championship football team, Reece earned All Campbell Conference football honors as a physical and cerebral middle linebacker and offensive lineman.

A high honor student, Reece also earned Campbell Conference All-Academic status. Reece captains the FA basketball team and starts at center, and he is a catcher/first baseman on the baseball team.

In honor of Reece’s contributions to the Fryeburg Academy community, he was named to Dirigo Boys State delegation. Reece has not made a final decision between Holy Cross, University of Maine and the University of Maine at Farmington, but he will study business and economics in college. On track to be a 12-sport athlete at FA, Reece’s quiet and strong leadership will be missed in the athletic department and in the school community at large.

Casey Kneissler ‘19

Casey earned the WMC Citizenship Award with an impressive academic, athletic and club career at Fryeburg Academy. A National Honor Society member and high honor student, Casey has received many academic honors, among them the Dartmouth Book Award, the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award and the Daughters of the American Revolution Award.

Casey also represented Fryeburg Academy at Maine Youth Leadership and Dirigo Girls State. Casey is a member of the Model United Nations team, the math team, the Girl Up Club, the Unified basketball team and the Interact Club as well. Captain of both the indoor and outdoor track teams, Casey has achieved the podium at the state indoor meet two years in a row and the outdoor state track meet last year.

Casey is waiting to hear back from Bates, Bowdoin and Colby, but she hopes to attend Bates next year and focus on biology and pre-med studies.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: