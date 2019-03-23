CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Skiers and snowboarders raised $370,000 at the Downhill 24 for the Maine nonprofit that helps kids to get outside and active more often in the winter. The seventh annual event marked the largest revenue in the event’s history.

The organization chose to support local education by giving the four elementary schools in Carrabassett Valley $20,000 of this year’s event proceeds — $5,000 each to Kingfield Elementary School, Phillips Elementary School, Strong Elementary School and Stratton School.

“We are so appreciative of WinterKids’ efforts to support local education,” said Kingfield Elementary Principal Johanna Prince. Added Kingfield teacher and longtime WinterKids champion, Selina Warren, “WinterKids has a direct impact on the number of minutes kids move during the school day. With their Guide to Outdoor Active Learning, I have been able to get my kids moving while learning, as the curriculum aligns to Maine and national learning standards. This is a win-win for teachers and students!”

The Downhill 24 is a team ski and snowboard challenge and fundraiser to benefit WinterKids. It is the only annual event that brings night skiing to Sugarloaf. WinterKids sets up lights along the course for a round-the-clock, family friendly event. Participants raise money to support WinterKids to help children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun outdoor winter activity.

This year’s event raised a record $370,000 from 2,897 donors, 49 teams and 409 participants. Participants of the WinterKids Downhill 24 get their own unique fundraising web page, and prizes are awarded for those who raise the most money for WinterKids.

“We are thrilled that the success of this event allows us to directly impact kids and families in Sugarloaf’s surrounding communities, “ said Julie Mulkern, executive director. “In addition to these funds, we distribute over $25,000 in cash and prizes to our participating Winter Games schools in all 16 counties statewide,” added Mulkern. “It is heartwarming and validating to visit schools and see firsthand the positive impact our organization is having on kids and their health.”

Learn more at www.winterkids.org.

