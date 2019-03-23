NORWAY — The Western Maine Art Group begins its spring season with a two-location First Friday Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. April 5 at the Main Street Gallery, 426 Main St., and the Matolcsy Art Center, 480 Main St. These galleries exhibit the work of fine artists and artisans living and working in Western Maine.

Featured at the Main Street Gallery in April are the paintings of Jinger Duryea, Western Maine Art Group’s Artist of the Month. While Duryea is an accomplished watercolorist, she experiments with different techniques and genres. By slowly layering and blending various pigments, Duryea achieves vibrant colors along with deep rich tones, which give her paintings depth that is often reserved for oil painters. The Main Street Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

At the nearby Matolcsy Art Center, Melanie Tornberg and Michael Everett will host the opening of their “Close to Home” exhibit of original oil paintings. Each artist has contributed new paintings based on careful observation of familiar scenes. This exhibit will be open Saturday afternoons in April and by appointment.

For more information, art classes, demonstrations or special trips sponsored by the WMAG, visit westernmaineartgroup.org and Facebook, Main Street Gallery. The galleries are free and open to the public.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: